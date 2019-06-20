ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 31: Ryan Callahan #24 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks down the ice as Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks follows during the second period at Honda Center on December 31, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that forward Ryan Callahan is out indefinitely with a degenerative back condition. The team has placed the veteran on long-term injury reserve.

We have announced Ryan Callahan will be placed on long-term injury reserve. https://t.co/2amMi49Y2e — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 20, 2019

Ryan Callahan Out Indefinitely

This injury can help explain why Callahan hasn’t been able to regain the prowess he once had. While still effective, he only played in 52 games this season, mostly in a fourth-line role. He’s actually never played a full 82-game campaign in his career. He came close three seasons ago, in 2015-16. In the seasons since then, he’s tallied 18, 67, and 52 games respectfully. Injuries have been a major factor in what likely ended up being the final years of his career.

This past season, specifically, Callahan tallied seven goals and ten assists for 17 points in those 52 games. His possession numbers were 47.5% Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.7.

Over his career, he has 186 goals and 200 assists for 386 points in 757 career NHL games, split between the Lightning and New York Rangers. The Rangers originally drafted him in the 4th round, 127th overall of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

Lightning reporter Casey Chelios states that this is a potentially career-ending issue, according to Lightning staff.

BREAKING NEWS: Julien BriseBois stated today that forward Ryan Callahan has been diagnosed with degenerative back disease and recommended that he no longer play professional hockey. — Caley Chelios (@CaleyChelios) June 20, 2019

What This Means for the Future

Obviously, for Callahan and fans, this is devastating news. While coming close with the Lightning in 2015, he never won a Stanley Cup in his 13-year career. But due to his intense playing style with a relatively small frame, this injury doesn’t permit him to continue his career. He leaves a hole in Tampa’s lineup, as their fourth line will miss his hard work and tenacious forecheck.

If this is really the end of the road for Ryan Callahan, he’ll certainly be missed by Lightning fans and players around the league.

