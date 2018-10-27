WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 23: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning holds his arm against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Verizon Center on December 23, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman is likely sidelined for Saturday night’s game with the Arizona Coyotes a with a head and neck injury. Fellow Tampa Bay player Ondrej Palat is uncertain after blocking a shot in Friday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Cooper indicated Hedman likely out Saturday vs Coyotes. Good news for TB is that they don’t see injury as long term. No update on Palat too, he got hurt blocking shot in third. https://t.co/jhsUr2aN2H — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) October 27, 2018

Hedman left in the second period after getting checked into the boards by Ryan Reaves. The Swedish blueliner was caught out of position and took a nasty fall.

Last season’s Norris Trophy winner has two goals and two assists in nine games this season. He also added six penalty minutes. His possession numbers are 53.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.6.

Hedman has only played for the Tampa Bay Lightning in his 10-year NHL career. He has put up 84 goals and 284 assists for 368 career points in 635 career games. The Tampa Bay Lightning originally drafted Hedman in the first round, second overall of the 2009 NHL draft.

Palat was missing for the last part of the third period after blocking a shot. It was surprising not see him out of the ice while the Lightning were protecting a lead.

The Frydek-Mistek, Czechoslovakia born forward has handed out five assists this season. Palat also has four penalty minutes this season. His possession numbers are 52.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.7.

He has played only for Tampa Bay in his seven-year NHL career. The 27-year-old has put up 85 goals and 173 assists in 372 career games. Tampa Bay originally drafted him in the seventh round, 208th overall of the 2011 NHL draft.

Head coach Jon Cooper said that both injuries don’t appear to be long-term.

What This Means for the Future

Both players are key to the Lightning’s ability to hold leads. Hedman is one of the best defenders in the game while Palat is an expert penalty killer. Cooper hopes that both can return to the lineup quickly.

