The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year contract extension worth $47.25 million, or $6.75 million per season. His extension will start with the 2019-20 season and will carry him through the 2025-26 season.

MAC’S BACK! We have signed Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year contract extension worth $6.75 million (AAV) per season. The extension will commence with the 2019-20 season. 📝: https://t.co/2xT3xYpq6b pic.twitter.com/TMYwgVEALh — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 1, 2018

McDonagh has played with the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning in his nine seasons in the league. He has put up 53 goals and 188 assists for 241 career points in 530 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 12th overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Last season he scored four goals and 25 assists for 29 points in 63 games played. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.5.

“I’m very excited to sign an extension that will keep me with the Lightning organization for the next eight seasons,” said McDonagh in a statement. “Since being traded to Tampa Bay earlier this year, my experience with the city, my teammates and the fans has been nothing short of world-class. My family and I are very excited to continue to play and live in Tampa with the ultimate goal of helping to bring the organization its second Stanley Cup.”

What This Means for the Future

The Lightning shore up one of the better defenses in the league with him and Victor Hedman. General manager Steve Yzerman has found a way to make all of the pieces fit under the salary cap.

McDonagh is a two-time All-Star and one of the better defenders in the league. He possesses good size at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds and is very well-rounded. The St. Paul, Minn. native logs a lot of ice time and is very mobile.

His shot and skating ability are also very good and have served the Rangers and Lightning well.

