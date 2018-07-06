TAMPA, FL – MAY 23: Cedric Paquette #13 of the Tampa Bay Lightning avoids the check of T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on May 23, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed center Cedric Paquette to a one-year deal worth $1 million. This deal carries him through the 2018-19 season. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent again next summer.

Paquette has spent his entire five-year career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has scored 27 goals and 23 assists for 50 points in 236 career NHL games. Paquette has added four goals and four assists for eight points in 62 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. His best season came in 2014-15 when he scored 12 goals and seven assists for 19 points in 64 games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 101st overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Lightning.

Last season, he scored five goals and four assists for nine points in 56 games. He also added 41 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -3.6. He had a goal and an assist for two points in 17 Stanley Cup Playoff games during the Lightning’s run to the conference final last year. Paquette is coming off a two-year, $1.625 million dollar contract that he signed in June 2016

Paquette has yet to play a full season in the NHL, this year he missed 13 games with an undisclosed injury. Moving forward the 24-year-old center should start to see more time with the Lightning. He has proven to them he can be physical by registering over 100 hits in his last four seasons. With only one double-digit goal season in his career expect him to be more noticeable with his body. On a stacked Tampa team expect him to play on the third or fourth line next year.

