BOSTON, MA – APRIL 04: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Andrej Sustr (62) skates in warm up before a regular season NHL game between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 4, 2017, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeated the Lightning 4-0. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Anaheim Ducks signed free agent defenceman Andrej Sustr to a one-year contract on Thursday. The deal is worth $1.3 million

NEWS: We’ve signed defenseman Andrej Sustr to a one-year contract! Welcome to Anaheim, @AndrejSustr! pic.twitter.com/7vkREzmQCr — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 5, 2018

Over his six-year NHL career, Sustr has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 27-year-old joined them in the 2012-13 season as an undrafted free agent. Since then, the defenceman put up ten goals and 53 assists for 63 career points in 318 career NHL games. Sustr has added two goals and three assists for five points in 46 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Last season, Sustr struggled to find his feet only scoring two goals and five assists for seven points. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.0 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +1.4.

What This Means for the Future.

This signing comes as no surprise as the Lightning walk away from the veteran defenceman. Tampa looks to replace him with a younger and cheaper option to save cap space. The big defensemen was a healthy scratch leading into the postseason and played only 44 games last year. It was obvious the Sustr was struggling in Tampa with growing competition, as the team has ample good defensive players.

With the Ducks, Sustr will aim to try to find a place in the bottom six, and prove he still belongs in the NHL. Perhaps this team will provide a better fit, his experience will be useful and the Ducks need a dependable strong defenceman.

