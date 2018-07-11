The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Adam Erne. The team announced the signing via Twitter Tuesday. The deal is a one-way, one-year contract for $800,000.

Erne was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall, in the 2013 NHL draft. Over the last two season’s Erne has split time between Tampa and the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch. In 23 games with the Lightning in 2017-18, Erne has three goals and four points. Unfortunately for Erne, a March injury forced him to miss the rest of the season and playoffs for the Lightning. In his NHL career, Erne has scored six goals and seven points in 49 games.

With Syracuse, Erne scored 12 goals and 26 points in 44 games. in 2017-18 In 150 AHL games, Erne has 41 goals and 88 points.

Erne played his junior hockey int the QMJHL with the Quebec Ramparts. With the Ramparts, Erne scored 141 goals, 275 points in 240 games. in 2015, Erne earned the Guy Lafleur trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the QMJHL.

The New Haven, Connecticut native should be a mainstay with the Lightning after signing the extention. His gritty style and net front presence will be needed in the abcense of Ryan Callahan, who is sidlined with a shoulder injury until November.

Busy Lightning

Tampa general manager Steve Yzerman has been busy this off-season. Adam Erne is the latest player to re-up with the Lightning. Erne joins fellow RFA’s Louis Domingue, Cedric Paquette and Slater Koekkoe to re-sign with the club. Yzerman has also extended Nikita Kucherov, J.T. Miller and Ryan McDonagh this off season. Not to mention the Lightning are reported to have a deal in place with the Ottawa Senators to acquire all-star defencemen Erik Karlsson.

