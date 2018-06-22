TAMPA, FL – MAY 11: Louis Domingue #70 of the Tampa Bay Lightning tends net against the Washington Capitals in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on May 11, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Capitals defeated the Lightning 4-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed RFA goaltender Louis Domingue to a 2-year contract worth $2.30 million, with an AAV of $1.15 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season.

The expectation is to have Domingue be the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy.

We have also signed Louis Domingue to a two-year contract worth $1.15 million per season. Glad to have you back, @domingue35! https://t.co/WhfRr6t9NC — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 22, 2018

Over his five year NHL career, Domingue has played for the Arizona Coyotes and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Louis Domingue came over to Tampa Bay in a trade that sent Michael Leighton back to the Arizona Coyotes. Tye McGinn was sent to the Coyotes in the deal. He has put up a 34-44-8 career record in 96 career appearances with 77 career starts. He also has a 2.98 goals against average, .907 save percentage, and 2 shutouts.

Louis Domingue came into relief during a game in the 2018 playoffs for the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he didn’t let in a goal. Besides that, he has never started or played in an NHL playoff game before.

Last season Domingue played in 7 games for the Coyotes. He went 0-6 with a 4.33 GAA and a .856 save percentage. When traded to the Lightning, he put up a 7-3-1 record with a 2.89 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.

What This Means For The Future

Domingue has never been looked at as a starting goalie in the NHL. When the 2017-18 season kicked off, Domingue definitely had his struggles and it showed. He left the team after not being able to secure a single win for them as a backup. Although you cannot put all the blame on Domingue, he played for a very mediocre team before being traded.

When traded to Tampa, Domingue found his game. It makes sense, Tampa Bay is a much better team compared to Arizona. When being put in front of a better defense core, it is no surprise that his game stepped up quite a notch.

The signing is a low-risk deal. Louis Domingue clearly showed he can be a backup for the time he was in Tampa. General manager Steve Yzerman decided to roll the dice on him.

