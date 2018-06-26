WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 21: Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals defends against J.T. Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Forward J.T. Miller has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He inks a five-year deal, worth $26.25 million or $5.25 million per season AAV. Miller spent most of last season with the New York Rangers before being traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning at the trade deadline. Miller was part of the trade that also sent defenseman Ryan McDonagh to the Lightning in exchange for Vladislav Namestnikov.

We have re-signed J.T. Miller to a five-year contract worth $5.25 million per season. https://t.co/whbQTPT7GO — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 26, 2018

Miller has been a 20-goal-scorer for three straight seasons, including this one. He had 22 goals during the 2015-16 season, 22 for the 2016-17 season, and 23 for this past season. Before that, he had 10 goals during the 2014-15 season with New York. He’s been to the playoffs five straight seasons but he doesn’t have much to show for it goal-scoring wise. Overall, he has just three goals in five straight playoff runs and 24 points in 57 combined playoff games.

Miller can play anywhere in the lineup. Whether it’s as a top six center or a bottom six centre or even wing. With the Lightning, after he got traded, Miller played right wing on the third line with Yanni Gourde and Anthony Cirelli. With the Rangers, he played at times as the third line centre. He centred Pavel Buchnevich and Michael Grabner before the deadline. He’s a very versatile player which can be big for the team during this deal.

He will, of course, add more offence to the lineup as a team can never have more depth scoring. It’s essential during the season and the playoffs where you need four lines that can score to win a championship. He should be good for more 20 goal seasons throughout his deal as he’s only 25 and is in his peak years.

