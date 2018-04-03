NEWARK, NJ – FEBRUARY 26: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 26, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. The Lightning shutout the Devils 4-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced that captain Steven Stamkos is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He will miss tonight’s game with the Boston Bruins, and some are speculating that he may not return before the playoffs.

Injury update: #TBLightning captain Steven Stamkos is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 2, 2018

The injury occurred during Easter Sunday’s clash against the Nashville Predators, which resulted in a 4-1 loss. The Canadian forward seemed to get tangled in Tampa’s own crease, causing the captain to twist awkwardly. Stamkos immediately left the game and did not return.

It is a cause for concern for the Lightning as the 28-year-old playmaker is a vital cog in the Lightning machine. So far this season, he scored 27 goals and 59 assists for 86 points. He also added a hard-hitting 72 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +2.1.

Over his decade-long NHL career, he has put up 348 goals and 320 assists for 668 career points in 664 career games. He was originally drafted by the Lightning in the first round, first overall of the 2008 NHL draft.

Jon Cooper made a statement on Monday regarding Stamkos injury at the practice day interview, “We need him feeling his best a week and a half from now and not necessarily right now. However we can help that we will.”

What This Means for the Future.

It is hoped that the NHL All-Star’s injury is not severe, however, the Lightning staff are not taking any chances. Although no stranger to the playoffs, the Lightning have become a valid contender to win the Stanley Cup this year. With Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov playing strongly it’s possible that they could make dreams a reality.

Tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins will be where Stamkos play-making skills are missed most. The will have to rely more heavily on centerman Brayden Point tonight to secure that win after a bad week.

