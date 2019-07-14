BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues holds the Stanley Cup following the Blues victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues have re-signed goaltender Jordan Binnington to a 2-year contract worth $8.8 million, or $4.4 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. By signing this cotnract, the Blues and Binnington avoid salary arbitration.

BREAKING NEWS: Jordan Binnington has agreed to a two-year contract with an annual average value of $4.4 million. #stlblues DETAILS: https://t.co/hIDZIzONwz pic.twitter.com/0FPVZKu7sb — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 14, 2019

The Blues get a very solid starting goaltender who has shown a lot of promise in his rookie season with the Blues. Binnington has spent his entire career with the Blues. Binnington had an outstanding rookie year for the Blues appearing in 32 regular season games. He put up a 24-5-1 record with a 1.89 goals against average, .927 save percentage and five shutouts. During the Blues Stanley Cup Championship run Binnington went 16-10 with a 2.46 goals against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout.

The Ontario native was also named as a finalist for the Calder Trophy. Binnington’s only other appearance came on January 14th,2016 when he played a little under 13 minutes vs the Carolina Hurricanes. He made three saves on four shots during the January 14th outing.

“We are pleased to have Jordan signed for two more years,” added Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong. “His play was outstanding and we look forward to seeing him continue to be a major contributor for our team.”

With how Binnington played last season there is no question that he is the starting goalie for the Blues heading into next season. He broke the rookie goaltending record for most wins in a signle Stanley Cup Playoffs run with 16.

Jake Allen, who was the Blues starter to begin the year has found himself on the bench for most of the second half of the season. Allen still has two more years left on his four-year, $17.4 million deal. With Binnington now signed the Blues are going to have to decide what they want to do with Jake Allen moving forward.

The question for the Blues will be can Binnington continue his success into next year. We have seen many goalies perform very well in their rookie season and then struggle the next year. Andrew Hammond has been the latest example of as he went 20-1 in the 2014-15 season but didn’t play in a single game this season. Expect St. Louis to heavily rely on Binnington moving forward.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on