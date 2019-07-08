PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 07: Zach Sanford #12 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 07, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blues shut-out the Flyers 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues announced on Monday, July 8th that the team has signed restricted free agent forward Zach Sanford to a new two-year contract worth $3 million or $1.5 million AAV.

Zach Sanford avoids arbitration, agrees to a two-year deal with the #stlblues. CONTRACT DETAILS: https://t.co/50pJ452FkF pic.twitter.com/cXQhNsUIY0 — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 8, 2019

Sanford was one of four Blues players who elected to file for salary arbitration on Friday, July 5th. With the two sides reaching an agreement, Sanford avoids an arbitration hearing.

The Salem, Massachusetts native was selected in the second round (61st overall) by the Washington Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft. Sanford has played in 99 career NHL games with the Capitals and St. Louis Blues, recording 12 goals and 28 points.

It was a tough 2018-19 season for Sanford, who lost his father Mike Sanford in September while attending Blues training camp. In 60 regular-season games with the Blues in the 2018-19 season, Sanford recorded 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists). During the Blues run to the Stanley Cup Championship, Sanford appeared in eight games. He scored four points (one goal, three assists).

Bigger Role With The Blues

Sanford played a major role in the Blues seven games triumph over the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final. Sanford got back into the Blue lineup in Game 3, when Oskar Sundqvist was suspended and remained a constant for the next five games. Heplayed on a line with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron. All three men played very physical as they pushed the Bruins around.

In just five games Sanford recorded a goal and three assists, the only game he didn’t have a point was Game 6. Sanford’s only goal of the playoffs came late in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to give the Blues a 4-1 lead over his childhood team, the Bruins.

Now that Sanford has received a two-year contract with the Blues, he has more stability with the team. Expect Sanford to see his role on the team expand in the future. For right now, Sanford will continue to a depth player for the Blues. When the season begins in October, he will likely have a similar role to the one played during the playoffs.

