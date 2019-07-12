BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Robby Fabbri #15 of the St. Louis Blues holds the Stanley Cup following the Blues victory over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues have brought back another part of their Stanley Cup-winning roster. They announced on Friday that Robby Fabbri has re-signed with the team. His new contract will take him through the 2019-20 season, with a cap hit of $900 thousand.

#stlblues announce they’ve signed Robby Fabbri to a one-year contract for $900,000. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) July 12, 2019

Fabbri was one of five restricted free agents that still needed a new contract in St. Louis. While players like Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Binnington have filed for arbitration, Fabbri was not eligible. Nonetheless, the Blues were able to ink a deal with the skilled left winger.

Re-signing Fabbri was a bit of a debate among Blues fans. The forward hasn’t seemed the same since he suffered multiple injuries and missed a season-and-a-half of play. The 23-year-old Fabbri was noticeably stunted by the time off, not being able to find a consistent spot in the lineup last season. As a result, many fans expect Fabbri to be on a sort of ‘prove it’ deal before the team agrees to commit to him long-term.

Fabbri played in 32 total games last season. In those, he tallied a bleak six points. He chalked up another 10 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording one lone point. He was one of many players who fought for the fourth-line left-wing position. Zach Sanford often won the fight, though, playing in 60 regular season games.

Looking towards next season, this same competition will likely unfold. While Sanford will likely again be the team’s go-to, Fabbri and Sammy Blais will offer a healthy amount of competition. However, Fabbri may have a bit more to worry about. Prospects like Jordan Kyrou and Klim Kostin proved last year that they could be NHL-ready. If the Blues were to decide to add them to the lineup, it’d be at Fabbri’s expense.

St. Louis still have restricted free agents to sign in Binnington, Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev, and Joel Edmundson. All but Barbashev have filed for arbitration. If the team can sign all four at reasonable prices, they’ll then surely look to re-sign local-hero Pat Maroon.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on