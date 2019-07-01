BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 12: Sammy Blais #9 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with the Stanley cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues have signed Sammy Blais to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The deal is worth $850,000 and was signed on the first day of the free agency period. Blais made his playoff debut this season after going between the AHL and NHL during his career.

Sammy Blais Remains with St. Louis Blues

DONE DEAL! Sammy Blais has agreed to a one-year deal with the Blues. https://t.co/TcFS6T1IXX #stlblues — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) July 1, 2019

Blais will remain with the Blues for another year after enjoying the team’s first Stanley Cup victory. The winger recorded four points in 32 games with the club. He dressed for 15 of the team’s playoff games and tallied one goal and two assists.

Despite being a healthy scratch for the first 11 contests, his playoff debut was one to remember. Blais scored his first post-season goal in Game 6 of the club’s series against the Dallas Stars. He also notched a memorable shootout goal when he beat Boston Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask during the regular season.

The St. Louis Blues drafted Blais 26th in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft, 176th overall. After 43 career games, he owns three goals and four assists for seven total points. In 26 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, Blais gathered eight goals and ten assists.

The 23-year-old boasts a solid three-year AHL career. His 2016-17 campaign with the Chicago Wolves was his most successful year to date. Blais recorded 26 goals and 17 assists for 43 points across 75 games.

What This Means for the Future

Blais bounced between the AHL and NHL for the past two seasons. After a successful run for the Cup this year, Blais has proven to be a dominant physical force on the ice. He is among nine restricted free agents that received qualifying offers from St. Louis.

Blais became a fan favorite quickly, especially after his antics during the Championship parade. The fans will be happy to see him back next season!

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on