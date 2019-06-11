ST. LOUIS, MO – JUN 09: A view of the large crowd packing downtown St. Louis to watch the game on giant screens during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, on June 09, 2019, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This week’s show has three one hour long segments and includes a call-in guest Ed Brick in the last hour of the show. Ed is a former writer at Vavel.com and realsport101.com. He recently joined the writing staff at lastwordonhockey.com, so you can enjoy his articles there. As the Stanley Cup Final continues we discuss what might happen.

The show this week was broadcast live at Valle Luna Cantina at 33rd ave and Bell road in Phoenix, AZ. After the interview with Ed, we have Joe from Valle Luna tell us about the restaurant and give his take on sports he follows and all about the Valle Luna experience.

We discuss the Stanley Cup Final and how important this series is for the history of the St. Louis Blues and their fans.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Show Format

Today’s show will have Ed discussing how it was growing up in the St. Louis area and being involved in the local sports scene since he was a child. His historical knowledge of the area helps all of us realize just how hungry the fanbase and team are to finally win a Cup.

Ed breaks down what the Blues will need to do to win Game 6 and eliminate the pesky Boston Bruins. It won’t be easy, even though the Blues will be playing on home-ice. That so-called advantage has not held true for the Blues record in the postseason.

They are 6-6 at home and 9-6 on the road in the playoffs prior this paramount Game 6.

Who will go away victorious and why?

Will the injury to Zdeno Chara disable the Bruins defense enough to give the Blues the advantage they need to win their first Cup? Or will the hot scoring of Ryan O’Reilly and cool and calm goaltending of Jordan Binnington be enough to bring the championship to the arch city?

So, sit back and enjoy our second presentation of Real Hockey Talk!

First hour link: CLICK HERE

Second hour link: CLICK HERE

Last hour link: CLICK HERE

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on