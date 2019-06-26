GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 31: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues reacts as he skates to the bench during a break from the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 31, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues announced that right wing Vladimir Tarasenko recently underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. President of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement via a team press release. Tarasenko will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Vladimir Tarasenko recently completed a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. https://t.co/8SvG97Jm9v #stlblues — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 25, 2019

It is unclear when the 27-year-old Tarasenko injured his knee. He played through the injury helping the Blues to their first ever Stanley Cup Championship.

Last season, Tarasenko scored 33 goals and 35 assists for 68 points to go along with 22 minutes in penalties in 76 regular season games. His possession numbers were 53.3 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +4.6. Tarasenko added 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games. After a slow start to the playoffs, he got hot as the post-season went along, and was a major factor in the Blues Stanley Cup win.

Tarasenko has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with the Blues. He has scored 211 goals and 207 assists for 418 career points in 497 career NHL games. He also added 33 goals and 16 assists for 49 points in 70 career playoff games. St. Louis originally drafted Tarasenko in the first round, 16th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

The Blues hope that this was just a minor procedure and that Tarasenko will be fully healed and ready to go when training camp opens in September. Tarasenko is a key player for the Blues and will be relied on to provide offence as they attempt to defend their championship.

