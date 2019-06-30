COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 30: Ryan Dzingel #19 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck while playing against the Boston Bruins in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

We’re just hours from the start of free agency and the NHL rumours are flying. Teams are hoping they can land some players that will change their fortune. Today we talk about rumours surrounding the Washington Capitals, Patrik Berglund, Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators.

All NHL rumours are taken from the original source and are subject to change.

Washington Capitals

Rumour: Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington said the Capitals may not be able to sign Brett Connolly. Washington could be priced out of a new deal for the forward.

Andre Burakovsky is gone and Brett Connolly could soon follow. Where do #Caps go to find a 3rd line right wing? https://t.co/zcwlYjrwu4 — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) June 30, 2019

The 27-year-old forward scored 22 goals and made $1.5 million last season. He’s likley due a well-deserved raise.

Analysis: Washington would love to have Connolly’s offence back, but it must worry about the restricted free agents on the roster.

He turned into a great depth forward and was a key cog in the Caps’ Stanley Cup run two seasons ago. He’ll likely be nice depth addition to any team that signs him.

Patrik Berglund

Rumour: Fox Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland said that Berglund would like to return to play in the NHL. He left in the middle of his first season with the Buffalo Sabres and forfeited $12.5 million left on his deal.

Former #stlblues 1st rounder Patrik Berglund exploring a return to the #NHL. Generating some interest. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 29, 2019

Berglund had his contract by the Sabres and can sign with any team that offers him a deal.

Analysis: He was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Blues and was part of the Ryan O’Reilly trade. He loved St. Louis and seemed out of place.

He would be a good depth addition to any club looking for a forward. However, he might get a hostile reception if he plays in Western New York.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Rumour: Brian Hedger of the Columbus Observer-Dispath reports that impending free agent forward Ryan Dzingel has informed the Blue Jackets he won’t be back.

Short stay. #CBJ ->> Blue Jackets | Ryan Dzingel will leave as unrestricted free agenthttps://t.co/XOl3Q3xAOI — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) June 30, 2019

Dzingel was acquired at the trade deadline from the Ottawa Senators and was part of the Jackets going all-in for the playoffs.

Analysis: It’s another blow for a Columbus team that will likely lose Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene on July 1.

The Wheaton, Ill. Native has been a 20-goal scorer the last three seasons and he’ll fetch a nice payday. He has no shortage of suitors looking for his services.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun said that the Sens are in the market for defensive help. He said the team may look to make a few deals on July 1 to bolster the blue line.

Geenral manager Pierre Dorion said that team is looking for a couple of veterans. They’d probably help along the younger defencemen on the roster.

Analysis: Ottawa and the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely to make a defensive swap sending Cody Ceci to Toronto and Nikita Zaitsev going to the Canadian capital.

The Senators need to get to the salary floor and adding these veterans will accomplish this task. There are veterans out there and Ottawa will be a player in landing them.

