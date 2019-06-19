ST LOUIS, MO – JUNE 15: St. Louis Blues players celebrate during the St Louis Blues Victory Parade and Rally after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on June 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.

NHL News and Stanley Cup Finals

The guys are back after a long Stanley Cup Finals with a recap and lots of NHL news. They start off by taking a look at the Finals and everything that came with it. Looking at the winning and losing rosters moving forward, Alex and Chace debate who is in a better spot.

After that, they talk about why trading big helps out teams before moving on to some more post NHL season topics.

Next, the two look at a ton of NHL news. Starting off with some signings which include the massive Erik Karlsson deal. As well as Jordan Eberle, Roman Polak, Jeff Skinner, and Anthony Duclair. The guys break down which signings made sense and which ones will hurt.

Following that, they move onto some trades that happened. Radko Gudas found a new home and the guys think one team came out much farther ahead than another. Olli Maatta also looks to revive his career in a new home. Chace is much more in favour than for one side than the other. Tune in for all of this and more with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

