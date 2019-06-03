ST. LOUIS, MO – JUN 01: Lights play across the ice before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues, on June 01, 2019, at Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey in conjunction with KDUS 1060am (an NBC Affiliate station) in Phoenix, AZ is happy to present a new podcast for all of our fans to enjoy.

Real Hockey Talk is broadcast live from different restaurant remote locations each Saturday from 3 pm EST to 6 pm. The show consists of Dave Isaacs, who became hooked on hockey ever since he attended his first game back in 1971. In addition to his involvement in radio since 2008, Dave is also a CPA, Business Consultant and Master Practitioner in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). Dave has a passion for the entertainment field as he hosts entertainment programs as part of his own network. Some of his past guests and interviews include Bill Maher, Kathy Griffin, and Dave Franco.

Greg Isaac is a former hockey player and coach who has inherited his love for the game since… well…birth. Greg has traveled around playing hockey throughout the country and was named head coach of his former high school ice hockey team at age 19. On the weekends you’ll find Greg playing non-stop ball hockey with his 5-year-old son Masen.

William Grigsby grew up in Chicago and has followed hockey his entire life. He was a fan of the Blackhawks and then when he moved to Phoenix he decided to back the local Arizona team. At first, it was the Phoenix Roadrunners, and the games back then were wild and action-packed. When Phoenix joined the NHL the Coyotes became his team. William has been involved in being an editor/writer for various hockey sites. Right now you can find his articles at lastwordonhockey.com. It’s a site with over 30 hockey writers and is the place to go to keep up on the NHL. William is the newest member of the Real Hockey Talk team and has really enjoyed filling in as a guest when the need arose. He now will be replacing Rick the hockey guru as a regular on the show. He looks forward to providing as much information as possible to fans of the show. If you like to drop William a line you may email him at: bgguy626@gmail.com. He is also on Twitter at: @bgguy626. GO YOTES!

Real Hockey Talk Podcast #1 – Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Preview

This week’s show was pre-empted from our usual live production due to ASU NCAA baseball, but the show was streamed on Streaker.com/BTBN as a podcast. Our next show on Saturday, June 8th will be back to normal.

The show this week was broadcast live at Fraser’s Smokehouse located at 3222 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018. The owner George Fraser joins us to discuss hockey and his restaurant. We also have Mike who is a great Blues fan.

This location is a popular site for St. Louis Blues viewing parties and the place was packed with local Blues fans enjoying delicious BBQ while they watch the Stanley Cup Final Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.

The series is tied at one game each as Boston traveled to the arch city to battle the Blues who have not hosted Stanley Cup Final Game since 1970. The Bobby Orr led Bruins then took the Blues out in four games to capture the Cup.

Show Format

While we discuss the game today we will also cover a feature we do every show called “what have I learned.”

Then, we make our game predictions, including what we feel the score will be of the game.

Also discussed is the Phil Kessel rumours of being traded possibly to the Arizona Coyotes. The dilemma that the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in with Mitch Marner demanding an Auston Matthews type of contract.

So, sit back and enjoy our first presentation of Real Hockey Talk!

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on