BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins practices during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #232 – The 2019 Stanley Cup Final Preview. Carl and Nick provide their own unique and fun view of hockey. Every week the guys share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time in segments like The Elimination Station, The Rant Shack, and The Hot Seat.

After a trip to the west coast, the 4th Line is back and ready to preview the Stanley Cup Final.

The 4th Line Hockey Podcast #232 – The 2019 Stanley Cup Final Preview

What can be expected as the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues meet in a matchup 49 years in the making? Will officiating be improved for the final series of the NHL playoffs? Nick has a variety of facts to prepare everyone for the series.

With the San Jose Sharks eliminated, what will the future hold? Pending free agents Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and some not named Joe, like Erik Karlsson and Gustav Nyquist, leave a variety of outcomes in San Jose.

Will Phil Kessel be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins? Not to the Minnesota Wild!

DJ Smith was announced as the head coach of the Ottawa Senators. Can the Sens expect their new DJ to spin some fresh tracks?

All this and more on episode 232 of the 4th Line Hockey Podcast!

Main Photo: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 26: Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins practices during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

