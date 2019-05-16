DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 28: Vince Dunn #29 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on November 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 4-3. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues announced that defenseman Vince Dunn is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Head coach Craig Berube made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Craig Berube says Vince Dunn is day-to-day. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 16, 2019

Dunn took a shot of his face in the first period of Game 3 vs the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday Night. He was woozy after taking the hit and was assisted back into the dressing room. Dunn wouldn’t return to the game for St. Louis. The Sharks would go on to win the game 5-4 in overtime.

This season, Dunn scored 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points to go along with 45 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 55.3 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of +4.9. He has also added two goals and five assists for seven points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season.

Dunn has spent his entire two-year career with the Blues. He has 17 goals and 42 assists for 59 career points in 153 career games. He was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round, 56th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Who Will Replace Vince Dunn In the Line-Up

Dunn has been a strong defenseman for the Blues so far in the post-season. There is no question that this is a huge loss for the Blues moving forward. He brings speed to the Blues third pairing and was on a three-game point streak coming into tonight’s game. It will be very hard for the Blues to replace a guy like Dunn in the line-up but do have some depth on the blue-line.

With Dunn out of the line-up, the Blues will likely look to either Michael Del Zotto or Carl Gunnarsson to take his spot. Del Zotto would probably be the better choice to replace a guy like Dunn in the line-up but Del Zotto has not played since April 23rd. The 28-year-old defenseman was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft. Del Zotto had a goal and nine assists for 10 points in 42 games this season. He had three assists in seven games with the Blues during the regular season.

