Multiple sources are reporting that St.Louis Blues rookie Robert Thomas will miss Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with what’s rumoured to be an ailing wrist injury.

No Rob Thomas on-ice for STL. Not expected to play tonight. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 29, 2019

Thomas took a heavy hit from Boston Bruins Torey Krug with 10:20 left in the third period of Game 1 during the Stanley Cup Final. Thomas would not return to the game after taking the hit from Krug. It’s speculated by some that this hit is what caused the injury, although Blues head coach Craig Berube has remained persistent that Thomas was okay in recent days following the hit. If it is Thomas’ wrist that is causing issues, it’s likely a long-term injury being aggravated rather than the hit rattling him, although nothing has been officially announced by the team.

In his rookie season, Thomas scored nine goals and 24 assists for 31 points to go along with 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.1. Thomas was originally drafted in the 20th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Blues.

The Ontario native has picked up a goal and five assists so far during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also has 10 minutes in penalties.

Blues Lineup Uncertainty

Thomas isn’t the only Blue being held out of the lineup for Wednesday’s contest. Second-year defenseman Vince Dunn is also set to miss yet another game after taking a puck to the mouth in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. Many thought he would make his return for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final but, following the team’s morning practice, Berube confirmed him to be out.

Missing both Thomas and Dunn leaves a hole in the Blues depth. Joel Edmundson will stay-in-place filling in for Dunn but replacing Thomas has been a bit trickier for St. Louis. During Wednesday’s morning skate, Robby Fabbri replaced Thomas. However, there are talks that the Blues will instead favor Zach Sanford. Either way, Thomas’ absence will be a hard pill to swallow for St. Louis as they look to rebound from a tough Game 1 loss.

