Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

Stanley Cup Final

The guys are back and with a full episode of content to look at. With lots to talk about, they start with the Stanley Cup Final preview and what they expect from the final series of the season. They talk about the styles, goaltending and the team in general. The guys also look at the two eliminated teams and what is in store for them this offseason.

After the Stanley Cup Final, they look at where Erik Karlsson might end up. There are lots of potential fits in place, however, Alex thinks some teams will be worried. Chace is more confident there will be a long list of suitors.

After that, they take a look at the D.J. Smith and Ralph Krueger signings and what that means for their respective team’s futures. They take a look at whether they like the moves or not. Alex is once again not so sure while Chace seems a little more confident. Tune in for all of this and more with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from the Waterloo region in Ontario, Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

