SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Pat Maroon #7 of the St. Louis Blues skates with the puck against Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 11, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

NHL Round Three

The guys are back with another round of news and hockey action to get to. First, they take a look at NHL Round Three and all the matchups that come with that. Looking at the storylines and who they want to win for each series. They also dive into it and look at who will actually win.

After that, they switch to the four teams who didn’t make it to the NHL round three matchups. They dive in and look at every single team in detail, saying what they should do going forward. They suggest some should stay put, while others have some massive decisions to make this summer. Overall, the four teams can be happy with where they got but no doubt they will be going in different directions from here.

Lastly, the guys look at all the GM switches that have happened over the past two weeks and what that means. They dive into each team and breakdown what needs to happen to fix them. Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

