A controversial goal by Erik Karlsson in overtime powered the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. San Jose now leads the best-of-seven series two games to one. Game 4 will be at 8 p.m. ET Friday night.

Karlsson’s winner was his second of the night, but it raised a ton of questions. The Swede’s goal came five minutes, 23 seconds into the extra session. The former Norris Trophy winner deposited a pass from Gustav Nyquist into the net. However, there’s an issue with how the puck go to Nyquist.

Sharks win Game 3 in OT despite clear hand pass before GWG pic.twitter.com/1qJZWL30E1 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 16, 2019

Timo Meier was on his knees and batted the puck out of the air to the ice. No St. Louis players touched the puck before it bounded over to Nyquist, who found Karlsson. Play should have been blow dead for a hand pass, but it was not. The goal ended up standing and ended the game.

The hockey world is in uproar over the latest turn of good fortune for the Sharks. San Jose got a five-minute major in Game 7 of the first round against the Vegas Golden Knights and that allowed them a chance to score four power-play goals.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong voiced his displeasure with profanity and garbage. The San Jose Mercury News compiled a list of quotes deriding the Sharks’ game-winner.

No matter how much protest, the goal will stand and San Jose got home-ice back after losing Game 2.

A Blue Second Period

The loss comes after St. Louis fought back with four goals in the second period. St. Louis was down by goals on two different occasions. However, they managed to fight back and even get the lead at one point.

David Perron scored back-to-back goals within two minutes, 39 seconds as the Blues got three straight goals. Vladimir Tarasenko started the rally and Perron gave St. Louis the edge going into the third.

This was a period of a worthy Stanley Cup contender. It’s too bad the Blues couldn’t keep Logan Couture from forcing overtime before Karlsson won the game.

Jumbo Joe’s Multiple-Goal Night

Also lost in the controversy is Joe Thornton bagged a multiple-goal night in the playoffs for the first time in his career. Thornton has been in the league over 20 years and played in numerous post-seasons. However, he’s never scored more than once in a playoff game before Game 3.

The man called “Jumbo Joe” picked up the assist on Couture’s game-tying goal to force overtime. Thornton has never hoisted the Stanley Cup in his career, but he’s doing everything he can to will the Sharks to their first title.

