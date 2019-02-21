CALGARY, AB – DECEMBER 22: Brayden Schenn #10 of the St Louis Blues in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 22, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

The St.Louis Blues will look to continue their winning ways tonight but will have to do it without winger Brayden Schenn, who will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

Berube says Schenn is out with upper body. https://t.co/UiGTXI6Zl8 — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 21, 2019

There is no indication of how Schenn suffered the injury, but he missed the morning skate and will sit out tonight. It doesn’t sound as if this injury will keep Schenn out of the lineup long-term. Schenn also missed four games in November with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear if it’s related to the same injury he had earlier in the season.

So far this season, Schenn has scored 11 goals and 28 assists for 41 points to go along with 30 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +3.5 percent.

Over the course of his 10-year NHL career, Schenn has played for the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues. He has 148 goals and 209 assists for 357 career points in 570 career games. He was originally drafted by the Kings fifth overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

Schenn is an important part to the Blues lineup and has put up 13 points during the team’s current 11-game winning streak. He’s second on the Blues in assists and third in points this season. He brings speed to a star-studded top line with Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. Forward Jaden Schwartz will move up to the top line tonight with Schenn out of the lineup. Schwartz has six goals and 21 assists for 27 points in 46 games this season for the Blues.

Schenn will look to get back in the lineup on Saturday as the Blues host the Boston Bruins.

