NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: David Perron #57 (l) of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his goal at 6:07 of the third period against the New York Islanders and is joined by Ryan O’Reilly #90 (r) at the Barclays Center on January 15, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St.Louis Blues have placed winger David Perron on IR with an upper-body injury. Perron has been out of action for the Blues since January 17th.

David Perron has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. https://t.co/6lMk1BgYsd #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 31, 2019

There is no indication on how Perron suffered the injury but he missed the final three games before the All-Star Break. It is unclear if he will play on Saturday vs Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blues are 2-1 with Perron out of the line-up.

So far this season, Perron has scored 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points to go along with 36 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi and a 0.0 Corsi REL.

Over his the course of his 12 year NHL career Perron has played for the Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights. He has 192 goals and 287 assists for 479 career points in 767 career games. He was originally drafted by the Blues 27th overall in the 2007 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

This is a huge blow to a Blues team that has been struggling all year. Perron is one of their top scorers and a key part of their top line. Perron has had a fantastic year and is on pace for his best year since the 2013-14 season where he scored 28 goals as a member of the Oilers. In his absence Brayden Schenn has been taking shifts on the top line for the Blues.

With Perron placed on IR, the Blues have recalled Mackenzie MacEachern from San Antonio. MacEachern has played in six games this season for the Blues totalling one goal and one assist in those games.

Some good news for the Blues comes as center Robert Thomas who has been out since January 10th has resumed skating with the Blues and could be back in the line-up soon. Thomas was injured on January 10th vs the Montreal Canadiens.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on