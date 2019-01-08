DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 30: Alexander Steen #20 of the St Louis Blues advances the puck against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on November 30, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues announced that forward Alex Steen is sidelined with an upper-body injury and will not return for tonight’s game.

Alexander Steen has an upper-body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 8, 2019

Steen acquired the injury after absorbing a hard hit from Philidelphia Flyers defencemen Radko Gudas midway through the first period.

The 34-year-old, who returned from a concussion in December is listed as day-to-day until further information is obtained. Steen has scored six goals and nine assists for 15 points to go along with 10 minutes in penalties in 32 games this season. His possession numbers were 54.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 4.1.

Over his extensive twelve-year NHL career, Steen has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the majority with the St. Louis Blues. He has 234 goals and 359 assists for 593 career points in 929 career games. He was originally drafted by the Leafs in the first round, 24 overall in the 2002 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

The future of the Blues veteran has been a topic for debate since his contract extension two years ago. Plagued by injury in recent years, the Canadian forward fails to find a productive rhythm. However, Steen’s experience and solid build are an asset to the Blues, who have struggled as a team in the first half of the season.

Currently placed last in the Western Conference, but do show potential in some prospects, need to step up. The front office may need to start making decisions heading into the deadline if Steen’s injury concerns continue.

In the meantime, Zach Sanford takes the Veterans place with Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron on the second line. The second line has been the blues most productive line thus far this season.

Next game is Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars

