Last Word on Hockey is back with another day of NHL Trade Rumours. Today, we will be looking at rumours from the Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes, St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks. Stay tuned every day for more NHL Trade Rumours.

Ottawa Senators

Rumour: TSN’s Darren Dreger mentioned on Insider Trading that Ottawa Senators defenceman Cody Ceci would 100% be in play if the return was similar to what the Los Angeles Kings acquired for Jake Muzzin.

Analysis: This would be a no brainer. If trading Cody Ceci gets the Senators a first round pick and two prospects, Dorion would have to pull the trigger. The Senators are in rebuild mode. With so much uncertainty surrounding Matt Duchene, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel, the Senators will certainly look to move out some pieces to get a big return. While Ceci isn’t the defender that Jake Muzzin is, he’s only 25 years old. The market will be strong for the right shot defenceman.

Carolina Hurricanes

Rumour: Also on TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre Lebrun mentions that the Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a forward to play in their top six and will be looking to move one of Justin Faulk, Brett Pesce, or Dougie Hamilton in order to do so. He also mentions that they are looking to move Michael Ferland sooner rather than later.

Analysis: Hard to believe that after just six months the Hurricanes could potentially move the two pieces they acquired at the draft in the blockbuster deal that sent Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm to the Calgary Flames. The Hurricanes are in desperate need of scoring help. The club currently sits tied for 24th in goals for with 139. Sitting just four points back of the final wild-card position, the Hurricanes will need to address this need sooner rather than later if they want to make the final push for the playoffs.

On Ferland, Lebrun mentions teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins or Nashville Predators to be potential fits for the rugged forward. Pittsburgh is always looking to improve at the deadline, and Ferland fits the mould perfectly for what they need. Could a deal surrounding Ferland and Derrick Brassard work?

St. Louis Blues

Rumour: Jeff Gordon of STLToday.com states that Bouwmeester’s elevated play as of late has scouts from rival teams tracking him in case he is made available before the NHL trade deadline.

Analysis: It’s been an up and down year for the St. Louis Blues. After a poor start, they got themselves right back into the playoff hunt. Currently just three points back of the final wild-card position, the Blues find themselves is the hard position of becoming buyers or sellers. However, with Jay Bouwmeester in the final year of his contract and at 35 years old, the Blues would certainly like to move him, especially if it’s a large return. Bouwmeester could help bolster a team’s blue line for a playoff run and while the Blues could use him as their own rental player, they will have no choice to move him if the offer is just to good to refuse. After all, teams’ do tend to overpay at the deadline.

Chicago Blackhawks

Rumour: Elliott Friedman was speaking on Vancouver’s Sportsnet 650 on Tuesday afternoon and stated that the Chicago Blackhawks would be sellers and that they were working on a huge deal with the Edmonton Oilers before Peter Chiarelli got fired.



Analysis: Friedman states he’s unsure what parts were talked about specifically or if the trade still has legs. However, if you look at the team needs from Edmonton’s point of view, they’re looking for a top-six forward. Could the deal have been revolving around Brandon Saad going to the Oilers? Friedman states that Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are untouchable and potentially a couple of younger players like Alex DeBrincat and Henri Jokiharju would also be off the board. Outside of that everyone is up for grabs.

It’s possible Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook are also asked to waive their no-movement clauses. If they become available, especially Keith, teams would be lining up to acquire their services. Keith has a very cap-friendly contract. Seabrook, however, does not. So chances are Chicago would be asked to retain some of his salary if they do, in fact, move him.

