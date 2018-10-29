ST PAUL, MN – APRIL 12: Jake Allen #34 of the St. Louis Blues makes a stick-side save against a shot by Mikael Granlund #64 of the Minnesota Wild during the overtime period in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 12, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Blues defeated the Wild 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The St.Louis Blues have announced that goaltender Jake Allen is questionable for Thursday’s game vs Vegas Golden Knights with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Ville Husso was called up from San Antonio earlier today.

Jake Allen did not practice today, but Mike Yeo said he was feeling better. #stlblues https://t.co/rWt6ikkd8F — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 29, 2018

Allen was run into after making a save on Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Saad with a minute left in the second period during the Blues 7-3 win over the Hawks on Saturday night. He laid down flat on the ice while the Blues trainer tended to the goalie. Allen was slowly helped off the ice and didn’t return to the game. Allen didn’t practice today but did ride a stationary bike according to head coach Mike Yeo.

So far this season Allen is 3-2-3 with a 3.99 goals-against-average and sub .900 save percentage. The six-year veteran has spent his entire six-year career with the Blues. In 228 career games, Allen is 120-73-18 with a 2.53 goals-against-averager and .911 save percentage. He has also recorded 16 career shutouts. Allen was drafted in the second round, 34th overall by the Blues in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

If Allen misses Thursday’s game expect Chad Johnson to get the start between the pipes. Johnson made five saves in relief of Allen on Saturday night but lost in his other two appearances this year. Ville Husso would serve as Johnson’s back-up. Husso has gotten the majority of the starts this year in the AHL but hasn’t put up great numbers. He has just one win in seven tries and holds a save percentage below .900. Husso is considered one of the NHL’s top young goalie prospects but has not been able to find his form this year.

