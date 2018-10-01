MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 07: Look on Montreal Canadiens Defenceman Jakub Jerabek (28) during the Vancouver Canucks versus the Montreal Canadiens game on January 7, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to trade defenseman Jakub Jerabek to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Jerabek signed with the Oilers on August 20th as an unrestricted free agent.

Oilers have acquired a sixth round draft pick in 2020 from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for defenceman Jakub Jerabek. — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) October 1, 2018

In his rookie season, Jerabek started the season splitting time between the Laval Rocket and Montreal Canadiens before being traded to the Washington Capitals at the NHL Trade Deadline. In 36 NHL games, Jerabek had two goals and six assists for eight points. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.5 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of +1.4. He had an assist in two Stanley Cup Playoff games last season, helping the Capitals to the championship.

Before making the jump to the NHL Jerabek played for Plzen HC in the Czech Republic for eight years. He would then spend a year in the KHL with Podolsk Vityaz. Even in his nine years playing overseas Jerabek was never a big goal scorer but managed to record at least 20 assists in his last three seasons before coming to the NHL. His best assets are his vision and passing ability.

Jerabek, who signed a one-year entry-level contract worth $925,000 with the Habs last summer, is likely going to be a depth defenceman for Blues. He’s a small puck-moving defenceman who is still adjusting to North American hockey. At 27-years-old, Jerabek will have to adjust quickly to NHL play, if he wants to have a top-six spot on an NHL team. Jerabek will look to continue his NHL career with his new club, earning more ice-time and responsibility going forward.

