ST. LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 26: St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) gets ready to pass the puck during a NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on November 26, 2016, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. The Blues won in a shootout 4-3. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for the remainder of the pre-season, plus the first game of the regular season. This is his second career suspension.

St. Louis’ Robert Bortuzzo suspended for the remainder of the preseason and one regular season game for Elbowing Washington’s Michal Kempny. https://t.co/ZBPTS6Fkx5 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2018

Robert Bortuzzo has been suspended for an incident with Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny. Bortuzzo delivered an elbow high to the head of the Czech defender. The incident happened early in the third period when Washington scored its third goal. Kempny was able to skate off under his own power and was smiling.

Bortuzzo scored four goals and netted nine assists for 13 points in72 games last season. He also added 41 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.1.

The Thunder Bay. Ontario native has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues over his seven-year NHL career. He has put up 12 goals and 30 assists for 42 career points in 276 career games. The Pittsburgh Penguins originally drafted Bortuzzo in the third round, 78th overall of the 2007 NHL draft.

Bortuzzo was first suspended for a hit on Jaromir Jagr in December of 2014. The 29-year-old was also fined for cross-checking in March.

What This Means for the Future

The Blues defenceman is one of bigger bodies and the league and loves to be physical. He’s one of St. Louis’ more reliable defenders that keeps his game simple. He plays relatively mistake-free and skates well for a larger body.

Missing him for any amount of time would hurt a Blues team looking to get back into the playoffs. St. Louis made some big moves in the off-season look to challenge the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets for a Central Division crown.

Bortuzzo’s offence will be cleared from his record in March 2020.

ST. LOUIS, MO – NOVEMBER 26: St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) gets ready to pass the puck during an NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Blues on November 26, 2016, at Scottrade Center. The Blues won in a shootout 4-3. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on