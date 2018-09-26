NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Head coach Mike Keenan of the New York Rangers celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Rangers defeated the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals on June 14, 1994 at the Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The Rangers won the series 4-3. (Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images)

Former NHL Coach “Iron” Mike Keenan, has gone public regarding his battle with prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in May this year.

From @DarrenDreger: Former NHL head coach Mike Keenan is battling prostate cancer and is helping raise awareness of disease. More: https://t.co/uHTiY0nLw8 You can learn more about advancing the prostate cancer cause at @ProstateCancerC and https://t.co/kkaAHljzpp. pic.twitter.com/MAmPuwCFbh — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) September 25, 2018

For those limited few who are unaware of Iron Mike’s achievements, the Canadian native served as head coach for eight NHL teams. Including the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames. Keenan has four Stanley Cup appearances to his credit. In 1994, he famously coached the New York Rangers to their first Cup win in 54 years. He also coached Canada to back to back Canada Cup wins in 1987 and 1991.

But Keenan is mostly remembered for his grit and determination along with uncompromising methods. More recently spending time with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk, then Kunlun Red Star in the KHL. In addition to that role, Keenan has become instrumental to the development of China’s International teams.

It has been reported that the Stanley Cup Winning Coach had surgery last week for brachytherapy seed implants. A scary thought for anyone. However, it is less invasive and has a shorter recovery time than some treatments. Although it is key to note here that not everyone qualifies for this treatment, it depends on person to person.

Keenan Joining The Cause

In true spirit, the 68-year-old is using this opportunity in a challenging time to raise awareness for others. The Cancer Council statistics show that Prostate cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer in men in Canada.

As stated in the press release, Keenen highlighted the importance of regular checkups.

“I’m trying to build awareness and combat the stigma that can be associated with prostate cancer,” Keenan said. “I was diagnosed early because of an annual PSA test used to detect this type of cancer in my yearly checkup.”

More recently other respected faces in the hockey world, like Pierre Mcguire and Ed Olczyk have used their experiences to raise awareness. In 2017 both McGuire (prostate) and Olczyk (colon) announced they had cancer. They along with Keenan are among many that try to educate and emphasise the importance of regular checkups.

No doubt “Iron Mike” will be back from this soon. From all the Last Word On Hockey team, we wish him a speedy recovery.

To learn more about advancing the cause of prostate cancer awareness with Prostate Cancer Canada at ProstateCancer.ca.

