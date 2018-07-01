TORONTO, ON – APRIL 17: Tyler Bozak #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his game winning goal in the 1st overtime against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Capitals 4-3 in overtime and take a 2-1 series lead.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Unrestricted free agent center Tyler Bozak has agreed to a contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal is for three years, worth $15M and an AAV of $5M.

While this likely will take the Blues out of the running for Ryan O’Reilly, the team is still getting a good center in Bozak.

Tyler Bozak gets a three-year deal from St. Louis with a $5M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2018

Former Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak is off to a new club for the upcoming season.

In Bozak, the Blues get a skilled center who is excellent in the faceoff dot. Last season, he scored 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points in 81 games. He also had 28 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 53.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.5. In the playoffs, Bozak had two goals and two assists in the Leafs seven-game first-round loss to the Boston Bruins.

In 2016-17 he scored 18 goals and 37 assists for 55 points. He also added 30 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +1.4. Over his nine-year NHL career, Bozak has played for only the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has put up 136 goals and 229 assists for 365 career points in 594 career games. He was originally signed as a free agent out of college by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009.

Bozak is coming off of a five-year, $21 million contract that he signed prior to the 2013-14 season. He played mainly in a third-line role the past two seasons. He spent most of his time playing with James van Riemsdyk. Previously, he was playing on the Leafs top line with van Riemsdyk and Phil Kessel.

Main Photo:

TORONTO, ON – APRIL 17: Tyler Bozak #42 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his game-winning goal in the 1st overtime against the Washington Capitals in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on April 17, 2017, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Capitals 4-3 in overtime and take a 2-1 series lead.(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on