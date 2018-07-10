COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 12: Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) looks on during a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers on December 12, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues signed free agent left winger Patrick Maroon to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million on Tuesday.

Patrick Maroon has signed a 1 year, $1.75 million with his hometown St. Louis Blues. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) July 10, 2018

Over his seven-year NHL career, Maroon has played for the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers, and New Jersey Devils. He has put up 78 goals and 100 assists for 178 career points in 375 career games. Maroon has added 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 47 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the 6th round, 161 overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last season, he scored 17 goals and 26 assists for 43 points in 74 games between the Oilers and Devils. He also added 73 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +2.8 for Edmonton and 50 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +4.2 for New Jersey. Maroon was traded to the Devils on February 26th at the 2018 trade deadline.

What This Means for the Future

Maroon’s best season came in 2016-2017 while playing on Connor McDavid‘s wing. That season he scored 27 goals and had 42 points in 81 games.

His Corsi numbers have been positive since leaving Anaheim in 2016. He’s a big winger that can score and be defensively responsible, but he’s only been able to score at a regular pace on McDavid’s wing. The Blues have greatly improved their centre depth this summer, but Maroon will no longer be playing with anyone of McDavid’s calibre.

Maroon had back surgery on May 2nd to repair a herniated disk. That was two weeks after the Devils were eliminated in five games by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He expects a full recovery, but may be delayed heading into training camp, which may put him behind to start next season. His ailing back may have been a contributing factor to his poor showing in the playoffs where he had only one goal and no assists in five games in the series against the Lightning.

Main Photo: COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 12: Edmonton Oilers left wing Patrick Maroon (19) looks on during a game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers on December 12, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

