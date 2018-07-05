NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 01: Jordan Nolan #17 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Rangers during the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Rangers defeated the Sabres 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward Jordan Nolan to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL level. Nolan spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

One year contract for Jordan Nolan with the @StLouisBlues at $650 000 (2 way) — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 5, 2018

Over his seven-year NHL career, Nolan has played primarily for the Los Angeles Kings, who originally drafted him in the seventh round, 186th overall of the 2009 NHL draft. He has put up 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 career points in 361 career games. Nolan has added one goal and one assist for two points in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was part of both Kings Stanley Cup Championship teams.

The 28-year-old was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres from the Kings a few weeks before the start of the season, at the end of September last year. Like the Sabres team, Nolan had a poor season with only four goals and four assists for eight points in 69 games played. He also added 69 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 42.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.2.

What This Means for the Future.

Due to lack of depth in the Sabres lineup, Nolan has shown to be versatile. Showing ability to play on either wing and had some ice time in the top six combinations. However, he was responsible for some bad penalties and turnovers. So it is not surprising that the Canadian native was allowed to walk in free agency. The Sabres need as much cap space as possible next season to try to lift the team from the bottom.

Nolan does have the ability to play physical, which will appeal to his new club. However, it will remain to be seen if Nolan can prove to critics that he is still worthy to play at NHL level.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on