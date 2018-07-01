NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 31: Buffalo Sabres goalie Chad Johnson (31) is shown during the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres, held on March 31, 2018, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues have signed free agent goaltender Chad Johnson to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million. He spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres.

#stlblues sign goaltender Chad Johnson to a 1 yr deal. $1.75 — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

Over his eight-year NHL career, Johnson has played for the New York Rangers, Phoenix Coyotes, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres. Johnson is 78-61-15 with a career 2.65 goals against average and .910 save percentage in 173 career games. He also has seven career shutouts. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 125th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. His best year was during the 2013-14 season with the Boston Bruins. That year, he went 17-4-3 with a 2.10 goals against average and .925 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts that year.

Johnson has only appeared in one career Stanley Cup Playoff game, coming in as relief of Brian Elliott during the Flames 2017 playoff loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

This season he went 10-16-3 with a 3.55 goals against average and a .891 save percentage with the Buffalo Sabres. He also failed to record a shutout this season. Johnson signed a one-year, $2.5 million dollar contract last July with the Sabres.

Johnson, 32, will look to bounce back next year with the St. Louis Blues after a terrible season this year with the Sabres. Johnson will be the back up for the Blues next season backing up Jake Allen. He will bring his veteran experience as well to the Blues. It will be interesting to see if Johnson can bounce back next season with his new team.

