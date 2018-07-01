DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 21: Nail Yakupov #64 of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck against Brian Flynn #20 of the Dallas Stars at the Pepsi Center on September 21, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues signed free agent forward Brian Flynn to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,00 for the next season, which carries him through the 2018-19 season.

Brian Flynn’s one year deal in STL is a two-way deal, $650K in the NHL, $350K in the minors. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2018

Flynn has played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens in his five-year NHL career. Last season he played on the Calder Cup runner-up Texas Stars of the American Hockey League in the Dallas Stars organization.

He has put up 27 goals and 34 assists for 61 career points in 275 career games. Flynn was signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Maine by the Sabres in March 2012.

He scored six goals and four assists for 10 points in 51 games during the 2016-17 season. He also added four minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.1.

Flynn supplied 18 goals and 29 assists in 66 games with Texas in the 2017-18 season. He also added six goals and nine assists for the Western Conference champions of the AHL.

The Lynfield, Mass. native will make $350,000 if he stays with the Blues’ AHL team, the San Antonio Rampage.

What This Means for the Future

Flynn will likely play next season with the Rampage, but that doesn’t make it a bad signing. He can be a decent depth forward if called upon by the big club.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old is a veteran player that can help the young guys coming through the St. Louis system. He’s also a player that will do whatever you ask of him. Flynn can score on the minor league level but can be a good fill-in on the bottom six of a lineup.

It’s not one of the more flashy signings made by general manager Doug Armstrong, but it can still be a good one. The move can be a really good one for San Antonio.

