ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 04: St. Louis Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist skates up ice with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4, 2018, at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Tim Spyers/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues re-signed restricted free agent forward Oskar Sundqvist to a one-year contract worth $700,000. Sundqvist had filed for salary arbitration yesterday. He is scheduled to once-again become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of this deal.

The Blues have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract with Oskar Sundqvist. The deal is worth $700,000. https://t.co/5T5yTCuD2i#stlblues pic.twitter.com/Ad3aX3irxj — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) July 6, 2018

Over his three-year NHL career Sundqvist has played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues. He has put up two goals and seven assists for nine career points in 70 career NHL games. Sundqvist has also appeared in two career Stanley Cup Playoff games but has yet to record a point. He was originally drafted in the third round, 81st overall of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Boden, Sweden native was acquired by the Blues in a trade at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored one goal and four assists for five points in 42 games for the Blues. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.7 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -5.3. He also had a 49.8 percent Fenwick-For and a -3.2 relative Fenwick.

What This Means for the Future

24-year-old Sundqvist has not yet carved out a full-time place on the Blues squad. With the additions of Tyler Bozak and Ryan O’Reilly further pushing him down the depth chart, Sundqvist will have to fight for a fourth line spot in training camp. At 6-foot-3, Sundqvist has the body to play a more physical game on the bottom line and will need to take advantage of this opportunity if he wants to move forward in his NHL career. At a career 44.3 percent in the face-off circle, he must improve in this area.

