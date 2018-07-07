The St. Louis Blues have re-signed winger Dmitrij Jaskin to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million dollars. This deal carries him through the 2018-2019 season.

Jaskin has spent his entire six-year career with the St.Louis Blues. He has scored 25 career goals and added 36 career assists for 61 career points in 266 career games. His best season was during the 2014-15 season when he scored 13 goals and added five assists for 18 points in 54 games. He also has two goals and two assists in 14 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Jaskin was originally drafted in the second round, 41st overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season he scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points in 76 games. He also tallied 14 penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 52.7 per cent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 1.2 per cent. Jaskin is coming off a three-year deal worth $2.775 million. He signed this deal in April of 2013.

Jaskin played in a career-high 76 games last season for the Blues. Last season Jaskin led St.Louis in hits with 207. At only 24 years old he also brings youth to the Blues and has shown he can throw his weight around. Jaskin will most likely fit in on the Blues bottom six next year. With a decent turnover-giveaway ratio Jaskin shows that he also has the ability to be solid on the defensive side of the game when you add that up with his physicality. Expect the Russian native to have a solid year playing on the Blues third or fourth line next year.

