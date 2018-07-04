SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 14: Robby Fabbri #15 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on January 14, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The St.Louis Blues have re-signed restricted free agent forward Robby Fabbri to a one-year deal worth $925,000.

Injuries have hindered the 22-year-old forward, who did not play last season due to a knee injury. His durability has been a question mark since he was drafted, mainly due to his lack of size. Since 2015, he has had a high ankle sprain, a concussion, and two knee surgeries.

Fabbri’s one-year contract is worth $925,000. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 3, 2018

Fabbri is a former first-round pick, taken 21st overall by the Blues in the 2014 NHL Draft. In his brief time in the league has impressed. In 123 games he has tallied 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 career points. Fabbri has also added four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 20 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Having been hit by injuries he hasn’t fully been able to showcase his talent, but has been medically cleared and will be ready for training camp. Fabbri will have a chance at redemption in the 2018-19 season. Fabbri’s career possession numbers are a 52.1 percent Corsi For, with a relative Corsi of +1.4.

Fabbri is behind Jaden Schwartz and Alex Steen at the left wing position in St. Louis, and both are under contract for the next three seasons. Fabbri will likely end up on the Blues third line. He could transition to centre, where he played in junior, but with the Blues recent moves for Ryan O’Reilly and Tyler Bozak, there is not a lot of room at that position either.

Fabbri played his junior hockey for the Guelph Storm, where he was an OHL Champion, and OHL player of the year. Fabbri possesses a skill set that was worthy of his first-round selection and, with crossed fingers, the Blues hope he will continue his early success with a healthy campaign next year.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 14: Robby Fabbri #15 of the St. Louis Blues skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on January 14, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on