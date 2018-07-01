TORONTO,ON – JANUARY 16: Carter Hutton #40 of the St.Louis Blues warms up prior to playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on January 16, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Gety Images)

Carter Hutton isn’t calling it quits yet, signing an three-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres. The deal is worth $8.25 million or $2.75 million per year AAV. Hutton, 32, played in 32 games last year backing up Jake Allen with the St. Louis Blues. He ended up with a record of 17-7-3. Both his games played and his record rank second in his career. The only season he topped those numbers was 2013-14, when he played in 40 games and went 20-11-4 with the Nashville Predators.

Carter Hutton 3 year deal to come in at $2.75 AAV with #Sabres. Left more money the table elsewhere — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 1, 2018

Hutton saw career-highs last season. The career backup was handed the torch after a struggling Allen was benched in the middle of the year. Hutton took it in full-stride. Between December 1st and February 3rd, Hutton had a record of 11-6. In that time he let in a little over 2 goals a game on average. He faced an average of 25 shots a game, although some games got as bad as 48.

Hutton led the league with both his goals against average (2.09) and his save percentage (.931) all while being slotted as a backup goalie. He is older than the average NHL goalie and reaching retirement, but is showing a spark of life in his last stretch. Signing with Buffalo could be a big step for Hutton as he’s likely to see more playing time after his successful 2017-18 season.

Hutton was originally undrafted and worked his way to the NHL through various AHL teams. He made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks before being signed by the Nashville Predators. He stayed in ‘Smashville’ for three years, then joined the Blues in what seemed to be a short-term stint. Throughout his career, Hutton has registered a 2.42 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

