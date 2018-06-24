CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) talks with St. Louis Blues right wing Nikita Soshnikov (90) during the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on March 18, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues have re-signed signed forward Nikita Soshnikov to a one-year contract worth $800,000. He will be a restricted free agent again next summer.

The Blues have re-signed RFA forward Nikita Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way extension worth $800,000. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 24, 2018

Over his three-year NHL career, Nikita Soshnikov has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues. He has put up eight goals and eight assists for 16 career points in 82 career games. Soshnikov was a free agent signing by the Toronto Maple Leafs who brought him over from the KHL.

Last season, he scored one goal and one assist for two points. He scored his points with the St. Louis Blues after being dealt by the Maple Leafs for a 2019 fourth-round pick. He scored zero points in three games playing for the Leafs last season. He also added 26 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 44.9 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -6.7.

What This Means for the Future

Soshnikov is only 24 years old and he can be fine depth winger for teams looking to add one. Through his three-year venture with the Leafs, head coach Mike Babcock was always a fan of the winger. He didn’t necessarily light up the scoreboard, but it was his intangibles he was valued for. He was a key player for their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Soshnikov played a career high of 56 games with the Leafs in the 2016-17 season. After that year, he struggled to be a regular in the line-up due to the team’s depth.

For St. Louis, Nikita Soshnikov coming back means more help to their wings. With already great skill on their wings, this is a smart signing for the St. Louis Blues. Not to mention, this is a very low-risk contract. If Soshnikov cannot make himself a regular in the line-up, he will be a call-up when an injury or scratch occurs.

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) talks with St. Louis Blues right wing Nikita Soshnikov (90) during the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues on March 18, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on