GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 31: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues reacts as he skates to the bench during a break from the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 31, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues announced today that forward Vladimir Tarasenko dislocated his left shoulder in the season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday evening. The Blues playoff hopes ended with a 5-2 loss in the game. He is scheduled to have surgery tomorrow. He is hopeful that he will be back for the start of the 2018-19 season.

Tarasenko says he has a dislocated shoulder. Surgery planned for tomorrow in St. Louis. Expects to be back for the start of the season. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 10, 2018

Here’s the reason why Tarasenko was shaken up coming back to the bench. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Es2ACXKlBE — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 8, 2018

Tarasenko was second on the Blues in points this season behind linemate Brayden Schenn. He had 66 points in 80 games while Schenn had 70 points in 82 games. Jaden Schwartz, who had 59 games in 62 games, plays alongside Tarasenko and Schenn to make one of the most powerful first lines in the NHL. They pick up the slack when the other lines are struggling to produce.

Tarasenko was drafted 16th overall by the Blues in the 2010 NHL Draft. In his six seasons as a Blue, he has 350 points in 421 games and is plus 69. He has had one 40 goal season and three 70 point seasons. His success usually transfers to the playoffs. In 44 career playoff games, he has 32 points. The only difference is that in the playoffs, he is minus six.

Tarasenko has the potential to have many more 40 goal seasons in the NHL as long as he can recover properly. He is a vital piece of the puzzle for the Blues. He has been a leader for the Blues since he became an alternate captain. The Blues would majorly benefit from him being back by the start of the regular season.

