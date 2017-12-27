ST. LOUIS, MO – JANUARY 29: Doug Armstrong general manager of the St. Louis Blues talks at Martin Brodeurs retirement press conference at Scottrade Center on January 29, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the St. Louis Blues announced they extended general manager Doug Armstrong‘s contract. They added four years to ‘Army’s’ deal, with a team option to add a fifth year. Armstrong has spent ten years with the Blues organization. In 2008, Armstrong joined the Blues as the director of player personnel on a two-year deal. His deal noted that he was set to become the team’s general manager once Larry Pleau retired. Before he joined St. Louis, Armstrong was the Dallas Stars general manager from 2002 to 2007. He’s also done a lot of work with Team Canada throughout the years.

Since Armstrong became the team’s general manager, the team has the fourth best record in the league. He’s brought in an impressive amount of talent, including drafting the team’s stars Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz in 2010. He’s also done a lot in the trade market. Most people see his first big deal happening eight days before the 2010 draft. Army sent Lars Eller and Ian Schultz away, and in turn brought in Jaroslav Halak. Halak played 159 games with the Blues, and held a record of 83-47-19.

Armstrong’s done a lot more for the team, though. He dealt away big names like Ben Bishop and T.J. Oshie but also brought in players like Kevin Shattenkirk and Vladimir Sobotka. Arguably the best trade Armstrong’s made, though, is his most recent. At the 2017 Draft, the Blues announced that they dealt away the struggling Jori Lehtera and a couple of first-round draft picks. In return, the team brought in Brayden Schenn. Since joining, Schenn’s been sensational for the team. He’s recorded 40 points in 38 games, as the top line centre. With Schwartz injured, Schenn has played a starring role and become a fan favourite.

Doug Armstrong is a relatively young GM, at 53 years old, and could find himself getting a fifth year added to his deal if the Blues continue at this rate.

