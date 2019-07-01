SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 01: Colorado Avalanche Left Wing Alexander Kerfoot (13) controls the puck in front of San Jose Sharks Defenceman Tim Heed (72) during the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on March 1, 2019 in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed free agent defenseman Tim Heed to a 1-year contract worth $960K. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Tim Heed’s contract comes in at just under $1 million (960k) — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 1, 2019

Over his 3-year NHL career Tim Heed has exclusively played for the San Jose Sharks. He has put up 5 goals and 19 assists for 24 career points in 67 career games. He was originally drafted in the 5th round, 132nd overall of the 2010 NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks. Making his NHL debut in the 2016-17, but only played 1 game. He didn’t start playing multiple games until the season after where he played 29 games in the 2017-18 season.

Last season he scored 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points. He also added 10 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.0.

What This Means for the Future

After trading Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers, this helps keep some depth for the Sharks defense. Heed hasn’t played much over his short career, however, he could play more this season without Braun in the lineup.

There were rumours that Heed could’ve been heading elsewhere this free agency, however, GM Doug Wilson came through to keep his player in San Jose. At 28 years old, Heed isn’t expected to play high in the lineup at any time, but to continue to play in a small role for the Sharks allows them the depth they required.

As a right-handed shot, he will almost certainly always play the third pair unless there is an injury to either Erik Karlsson or Brent Burns. If he is able to play more than he did last season and become an NHL regular to provide stability, it would help the Sharks.

