LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 21: Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against Brayden McNabb #3 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sharks defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in double overtime to even the series at 3-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to Pierre Lebrun, the San Jose Sharks will re-sign restricted free agent forward Timo Meier, avoiding a potential offer sheet. The deal is reportedly four-years and $24 million, or $6 million AAV.

Hearing that the San Jose Sharks are closing in on re-signing RFA star winger Timo Meier, huge signing for them. They kept UFA star D Erik Karlsson off the UFA market and now are about to lock up a key core player. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2019

Over his short 3-year NHL career, Meier has played solely for the Sharks. He has put up 54 goals and 54 assists for 108 career points in 193 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 9th overall of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Sharks.

Last season he scored 30 goals and 36 assists for 66 points in 78 games played. He also added 55 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.1.

What This Means for the Future

Meier had his breakout season in 2018-19, jumping up from 36 points to 66. His production is a big part of the Sharks dominance on the ice last season. Spending time on the top line, being able to keep pace and produce with Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture shows that he is able to skate with the best of the Sharks roster. Meier has quickly shown the reason why he was taken top 10 in the 2015 draft, and there is no reason that this upward trajectory won’t continue, as he is just 22 years old.

Meier is one of many of the Sharks free agents this summer, and one of the youngest to sign as well. Being 4th on team scoring in the 2018-19 season, behind only Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl, and Couture, Meier has proven himself to be a part of the core in San Jose and a mandatory piece of the roster moving forward.

