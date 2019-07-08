DENVER, CO – JANUARY 18: Kevin Lebanc #62 of the San Jose Sharks lines up a shot on goal against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on January 18, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have announced a new contract for their restricted free agent, Kevin Labanc. Kevin Labanc re-signed in San Jose for one-year deal. Financial terms are yet to be disclosed. Labanc was coming off his entry-level deal with the Sharks. As a former late draft pick, Labanc proved to be a steal and a very lethal point-producer at the NHL level.

Labanc re-signed with the San Jose Sharks, a team drafting him in 2014. The Sharks selected him as the 171st overall draft choice in the sixth round. Just two years later, Labanc inked an entry-level deal in San Jose. The New York native with his roots in Slovakia made his NHL debut in 2016. In that 2016-2017 season, Labanc impressed with eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points in 55 appearances. The following season, he dressed in 77 games collecting 11 goals and 40 total points. He also made his playoff debut, registering five points in 10 playoff contests for the Sharks.

Last season, the 23-year-old winger played in all 82 regular season games. He gathered 17 goals and 39 assists for 56 points. That was his career high in all of those categories. Later in the playoffs, Labanc scored four goals and five assists for nine points in 20 games. The four-point Game 7 of the first-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights included. In the past season, Labanc has averaged 55,8 of the CF% and 14:01 of the time on the ice per game.

Kevin Labanc Re-Signed Important for San Jose Sharks

Even though the Sharks had a lot of salary cap issues, getting Labanc re-signed was one of their priorities. Labanc turned out to be a 56-point producer from a former sixth-round draft choice. Many would regard him as the power-play specialist, but in fact, just 20 out of his 56 points came on the power play. Only two power-play goals compared to 15 at even-strength during the past season.

Labanc is also very versatile, he can play on both wings. The 23-year-old forward can also play power plays, at the bottom-six or top-six position. For his young age and unexpected story after his draft, Labanc has amazed many with putting up impressive digits.

