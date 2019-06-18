ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 21: Justin Braun #61 of the San Jose Sharks reacts against the St. Louis Blues during the second period in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 21, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have traded Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick.

The Flyers completed a trade Tuesday with the Sharks. The Flyers acquire defenseman Justin Braun in exchange for a 2019 2nd rounder and a 2020 3rd rounder.

Key Players

The Flyers get an excellent shutdown defenseman with a good point shot and two-way play with Braun. This season, he scored two goals and 14 assists for 16 points, adding 35 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.9%. Those totals are low compared to last season, where he scored five goals, 28 assists for 33 points. Over his nine-year NHL career, Braun has played exclusively for the Sharks. In that time, he has 24 goals and 130 assists for 154 career points in 607 career games. His original draft position was the 7th round, 201st overall of the 2007 NHL draft, picked up by the Sharks.

What This Means for the Future

With Philadelphia’s absolute logjam on defense, bringing in a quality top-four defenseman like Braun signals for the departure of a current piece. Rumors have included a Shayne Gostisbehere trade, something that becomes much more likely with Braun’s acquisition.

Braun is no spring chicken, but he does add some solid playoff experience to a young, retooling Flyers team. He’s shown his ability as a “quiet giant” type leader before, and he functions well in terms of filling the hole left by Radko Gudas and Andrew MacDonald. He should provide a solid foundation for young defensemen like Travis Sanheim and Philippe Myers coming down the line for the Flyers.

