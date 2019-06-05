SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates after a puck against the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 19, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks announced that defenceman Erik Karlsson underwent successful groin surgery on May 31st. He is expected to fully recover before the start of the 2019-20 season.

#sjsharks say Erik underwent successful surgery to address a groin injury suffered during the 2018-19 season. “Erik has begun rehabilitation and is expected to recover fully this offseason and be ready for the 2019-20 NHL season.” — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 5, 2019

Karlsson recorded three goals and 42 assists for 45 points last season. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 59.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 7.6. He added two goals and 14 assists for 16 points during 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season.

Karlsson spent his first 9 seasons with the Ottawa Senators before being traded to San Jose last September. He has 129 goals and 434 assists for 563 career points in 680 career games. Karlsson has eight goals and 45 assists for 53 points in 67 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. The Senators drafted Karlsson 15 overall in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Erik Karlsson Expected To Test The Market

Karlsson missed 18 regular season games and Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals with lower-body injuries. Many speculate the injuries could have held Karlsson back this season offensively. His three goals were a career-low.

With the free-agent Karlsson expected to test the market on July 1st, it will be interesting if this recent surgery changes how teams approach him. The 29-year old defenceman is one of the biggest names to hit the market on July 1st. Karlsson is coming off a 7 year, $45.5 million deal. He is expected to get a pay raise this summer.

Karlsson has a booming slapshot from the point. He can also be a huge help on the powerplay. He is a top pairing guy who will eat up huge minutes every game. Karlsson is easily a top five defencemen in the NHL. With the groin injury out of the way expect Karlsson to be playing at a much higher level next season.

