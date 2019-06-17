SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks skates after a puck against the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 19, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed all-star defenceman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year contract extention worth $88 million, or $11 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2027 season.

Further to @TSNBobMcKenzie‘s report on Erik Karlsson, I’m told the deal is indeed done: 8 years max deal, north of $11 million per season… the Sharks with a huge move in keeping the superstar D from hitting the market. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 17, 2019

Erik Karlsson Puts Pen to Paper with Sharks

Over his nine-year NHL career, Karlsson started his journey with the Ottawa Senators prior to being dealt to the Sharks. He has put up 126 goals and 392 assists for 518 career points in 627 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 15 overall of the 2008 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Last season, despite missing the first five games recovering from off-season surgery. Karlsson still put on a show for the fans. He scored 9 goals and 53 assists for 62 points. He also added 36 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were a 51.4% Corsi and a relative Corsi of 6.4. Karlsson, when healthy, paired with Brent Burns to form one of the best and most dynamic defensive pairings in the NHL.

In the playoffs, Karlsson finished tied for second in Sharks scoring with two goals and 16 points. The Sharks run took them to the Western Conference finals where they lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Unfortunately for Karlsson, he was slowed by a groin injury he picked up in the series. While he finished the series, the injury required surgery. He is expected to be recovered for the start of the season.

What This Means for the Future

Erik Karlsson spent his entire career in Canada’s capital, and his loyalty ultimately did not mean much when the clock struck midnight. Karlsson to many is the NHL’s best defender since the likes of Bobby Orr. Sharks GM Doug Wilson acquired Karlsson and still kept his key prospects and pieces within his roster.

The extension on Karlsson not only solidifies the Sharks blueline this year but in the long-term aspect too. With faces like superstar Brent Burns and Marc-Edouard Vlasic already with the Sharks, the addition of Karlsson adds to their star power and lethal backend. The Sharks and Karlsson hope to build of their run the Western Conference finals and capture hockey’s ultimate prize.

As a condition of his trade to San Jose based on re-signing, the Senators will now receive a 2021 second-round pick to complete the trade.

Karlsson is the latest potential free agent to re-sign with his team recently. Jeff Skinner and Jordan Eberle also re-signed rather than test the market.

